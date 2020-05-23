Southfield hair salon goes virtual 

As the owner of Rich Roots Shampoos Bar in Southfield, Don Hales is used to helping clients look their best. She even keeps in touch with them during the COVID-19 crisis while her salon is still closed.

"A lot of stressed out and worried clients about their hair and particularly those that are doing a lot of video chats or meetings or interviews," Don said.

That's why she got creative and started virtual hair care classes. One even includes walking clients through trimming their own hair while Don supervises them on zoom.

They're very nervous, but I take them very slowly step by step," she said.

And while Don's classes can't compare to the TLC our hairstylists give us, she says this is a simple way to keep us looking our best until salons reopen.

"It's a new way of living and it's a new way of adjusting, so I'm very happy to be able to offer this resource and everyone can learn from it," she said.