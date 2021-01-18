Southfield honor Martin Luther King with drive for justice parade

The city of Southfield was the first city in Michigan to host a Dr. Martin Luther King peace walk. So, even with a pandemic in full effect, that peace walk became a drive as those participating got behind the wheel.

Organizers of the yearly event understood that Dr. King's message was highly relevant in 2021.

"I want people to think about peace," said Yvette Ware-Devall, Hope United Methodist Church. "I want people to think about how can we come together as a community and as the United States."

Though COVID meant that the traditional walk or march wasn't possible this year, organizers knew that they had to find a way to keep the march alive.

"We believe in the cause, and we believe in Martin Luther King and what he stood for, and we wanted to keep it moving and keep it alive," Devall said.

On Monday the march switched to a parade of vehicles, coined The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Driving for Justice Parade.

"Right now, we got about 180, 190. And then we'll be heading through the neighborhoods," Devall said. "I'm enjoying the drive and the momentum and the uplifting of Martin Luther King."

Monday's parade originated at Hope United Methodist Church in Southfield and traveled through the surrounding neighborhoods.

The parade then made its way to the Southfield Municipal Campus where the Martin Luther King Task Force hosted a Day of Service food giveaway.

The task force knows that many families have strained resources right now and it honors Dr. King's legacy of calling people to action.

"I want people to think about 'What can you do, as an individual, to make it better in our world today?'" Devall said.

