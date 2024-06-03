Southfield law firm vandalized with ‘Free Palestine' and ‘divest now’

Workers at a Southfield law firm arrived Monday morning to find their building had been vandalized with multiple phrases associated with the pro-Palestine movement, which the law firm says was an antisemitic attack.

Goodman Acker Law Firm said it was vandalized early Monday morning with red paint on their sign and red handprints on the glass door. ‘Free Palestine’ was also spray-painted on the sign near the road and the outside wall of both law offices – as well as ‘divest now’ on the front steps and multiple f-words, directed at Jordan Acker.

The law firm says the attack is antisemitic in nature and called it appalling.

There was also the phrase ‘UM kills’ on the front door of the business – a reference to Acker's role on the University of Michigan Board of Regents. This is the second time that protesters have targeted Acker – in mid-May, a masked man showed up with a list of demands at his home in Oakland County.

Goodman Acker and the city of Southfield will speak during a press conference set for 1 p.m. in response to the attack.

The law firm says it is a Muslim and Jewish-owned business that has served the community for 30 years with a long history of supporting civil rights and fighting against discrimination.

FOX 2 plans to stream the 1 p.m. press conference live on this page.