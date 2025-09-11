article

A 20-year-old Southfield man has been arrested in connection with a series of bizarre assaults at a grocery store in Oakland County.

At least two women reported having an unknown substance discharged onto their backsides while shopping at a Kroger in Farmington Hills in September.

What we know:

Deon Otis Grant was arraigned in district court this week after being charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Prior to his arrest, two women had reported disturbing allegations to Farmington Hills about a man who had approached them from behind and discharged an unknown liquid onto the back of their pants, near their buttocks.

The first woman reported the alleged assault on Sept. 5. She told police she was shopping at a Kroger location at 25780 Middlebelt Road when the incident happened.

She provided her pants to police for further testing while investigators obtained surveillance images of the suspect.

On Sept. 8, the suspect returned to the location and was recognized by store staff, who called 911. Just before officers had arrived, a second female shopper reported a similar incident.

Dig deeper:

Officers confronted the suspect as he attempted to flee the store and detained him.

After he was identified as the suspect from the first incident, he was taken into custody by the Farmington Hills Police Department. The pants from the second victim were also collected and will be tested.

"The Farmington Hills Police Department is deeply committed to ensuring the safety of our community and holding people who violate that sense of safety accountable for their actions," said Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott. "We are working diligently to investigate these incidents and provide answers to those affected."

What's next:

Grant was given a $10,000 personal bond and pleaded not guilty during his arraignment at the 47th District Court. He's not allowed to return to the Kroger store or contact any of the victims while out of custody.

More details will be given in the case during his preliminary hearing later in September. He's scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 19.