Southfield man facing charges after man killed at Coney Island in Detroit

A Southfield man is facing charges after a man was shot to death at a Coney Island in Detroit on July 18.

James Dumas, 39, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of felony firearm.

Police were called to a Coney Island in the 18800 block of Joseph Campau Street just before 3 a.m. for a shooting. Denard Richmond, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Dumas is accused of shooting Richmond during an argument.

Dumas was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond. He was also ordered to have no contact with a witness.

He is due back in court Aug. 19 for a probable cause conference.