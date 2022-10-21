Southfield man to be arraigned in murder of Detroit teen found next to highway

A 20-year-old Southfield man is expected in court Friday to face formal charges after he was arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old Detroit teen, who was found with a gunshot wound on the side of the highway.

The Macomb County Prosecutor authorized charges against the man Thursday and he's expected to be arraigned on two charges. He's not been identified by police.

When he appears in court, it will be the first look that family of Taya Land will get of the individual suspected of murdering their daughter. They're still not sure what led to her death.

The charges come a week after Land's body was found in the culvert of I-94 near Eight Mile in St. Clair Shores. Her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police believe she was killed around 3:45 a.m. after a call of shots fired came in near the location the body was discovered.

Family told FOX 2 they had been praying for justice in the case. Land leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.