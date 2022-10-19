Arrest made in 17-year-old found shot in the head on I-94 in St. Clair Shores

article

Michigan State Police confirm that suspect(s) were taken into custody connected to the homicide investigation of a 17-year-old found on I-94 Friday morning.

Police said the Second District Special Investigation Section executed two search warrants in the city of Southfield.

MSP did not say who was arrested or how many people were taken into custody.

The 17-year-old young woman was found on I-94 Friday morning. She was initially said to have head trauma, but police later confirmed it was a gunshot.

Police believe she was shot to death around 3:45a.m. on Friday when a shots-fired call came in near I-94 and 8 Mile Road. Investigators searched the area for evidence for 6 hours before the highway was reopened.

The Michigan State Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.

