Southfield man with Alzheimer's and dementia found safe after going missing from nursing home

By Jack Nissen
Ernest Lee Davis, 75, went missing over the weekend. 

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southfield man who suffers from Alzheimer's and has dementia who went missing over the weekend has been found, police said.

Southfield police say Ernest Lee Davis, a 75-year-old man who stays at a nursing home near Franklin and 11 Mile Road was found a short distance away from the location. 

He was found just a few hours after being reported missing. 

He was found unharmed and in good health. 