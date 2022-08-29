Southfield man with Alzheimer's and dementia found safe after going missing from nursing home

article

A Southfield man who suffers from Alzheimer's and has dementia who went missing over the weekend has been found, police said.

Southfield police say Ernest Lee Davis, a 75-year-old man who stays at a nursing home near Franklin and 11 Mile Road was found a short distance away from the location.

He was found just a few hours after being reported missing.

He was found unharmed and in good health.