Southfield man with Alzheimer's and dementia found safe after going missing from nursing home
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southfield man who suffers from Alzheimer's and has dementia who went missing over the weekend has been found, police said.
Southfield police say Ernest Lee Davis, a 75-year-old man who stays at a nursing home near Franklin and 11 Mile Road was found a short distance away from the location.
He was found just a few hours after being reported missing.
He was found unharmed and in good health.