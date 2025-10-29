Southfield Mayor Race: Ken Siver vs Sylvia Jordan - what to know about the candidates

The Brief Southfield Mayor Ken Siver is seeking a third term, running against longtime City Council veteran Sylvia Jordan in the upcoming general election. Siver campaigns on a record of stability and infrastructure investment,. Jordan focuses on a perceived decline in city services, transparency, and tax burden.



As Election Day inches closer, Southfield Mayor Ken Siver is working to return to office for a third full term leading the city but is facing a challenge from long-time City Council veteran Sylvia Jordan.

The election pits Siver’s decade-long record of leadership against Jordan’s platform centered on fresh revitalization and tackling perceived declines in essential city services.

The two candidates together garnered over 96% of the vote in the August primary, with Siver win 56.4% to Jordan's 39.8%.

Siver, who was first sworn in as Southfield's mayor in 2015 after serving 14 years on the City Council, has campaigned largely on a message of continued progress and stability.

Siver was first elected in 2015, then re-elected in 2019 and 2023, is a self-described "Southfield enthusiast" with deep roots as a former teacher and Deputy Superintendent in Southfield Public Schools, Siver points to millions of dollars invested in infrastructure projects, including road and water main replacements, as well as new housing developments, parks, and public art. His focus for a potential next term includes strategically rezoning underutilized commercial spaces to encourage new development and investment in the city.

His challenger, Jordan, brings her own extensive background in local governance to the race, having served over 17 years on the Southfield City Council, including multiple terms as its president.

Jordan’s campaign has consistently highlighted a perceived disconnect between residents' high property taxes and the quality of city services they receive, citing issues such as delays in trash pickup and the long-closed municipal swimming pool as points of frustration. She stresses the need for greater transparency and a more responsive government that is "deeply connected to the people."

A central pillar of Jordan’s platform is her commitment to neighborhood revitalization and an ambitious plan for a community center. She argues that a multi-use center with a public swimming pool and fitness facilities is a vital missing amenity for a city of more than 75,000 residents and over 10,000 businesses. Jordan proposes utilizing strategic public-private partnerships to make this community center a reality, along with focusing on policies to strengthen homeownership and support local, small, and minority-owned businesses.

The debate has frequently circled back to the city's economic health and tax burden. While Jordan advocates for lowering the city's tax burden "over time by expanding our tax base" through attracting new businesses, Siver defends the city’s financial investments, touting Southfield's economic performance and public safety resources as strong.

Siver has acknowledged service challenges, particularly with solid waste, but has affirmed that improvements are underway and funding is secured for new park and recreation initiatives, including a plan for the new pool he said is coming soon.

Silver and Jordan have faced off in the past as well, with Siver winning the mayor's seat in 2015 over Jordan by almost 2,000 votes.