Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone

Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act.

Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.

The owner of Quality Towing in Southfield called the police, who sent their drone in the air to catch a suspect on the run. The entire time the drone was up, the drone operator was narrating what was happening.

"Climbing a fence into the woods," the operator can be heard, in a video released to FOX 2.

They were tracking Derrick Guinn, 33, who had allegedly snipped a fence at the towing company to steal car parts from the lot.

Owner Glenn Flynn keeps close tabs on the place - and he was doing exactly that early Tuesday morning.

"I'm responsible for all the vehicles I have held here," Flynn said. "New security system shows motion and I have an app on my phone that sent me a message that there was motion in my yard."

He called the police who launched the drone - equipped with thermal imaging technology - within minutes.

"(There are) two semi-trailers...he's behind those two semi-trailers," the operator said.

Barren said they have 17 newly minted drone operator officers at the Southfield Police Department.

"It allows for our drone operator, through our drones, to identify a person or objects where there is heat signature," Barren said.

The operators relay the information to the officers on the ground and closing in.

"You're about 40 yards behind him. Right in front of you," the operator said.

Guinn couldn't outrun the drone or the officers and was quickly arrested.

Barren said it was a solid arrest and they caught Guinn with break-in tools on him.



"Our technology advances, our tactics advances, if you commit a crime in our community will be met with an appropriate response," Barren said.

Guinn is now facing charges and has similar convictions dating back to 2010.