Southfield police investigate incident near 11 Mile and Lahser

The Brief Southfield Police were stationed in a neighborhood near 11 Mile and Lahser, with SWAT on scene. Officials told FOX 2 that this all stemmed from a phone call from an older man inside the home who was experiencing a mental health crisis before hanging up. Police say the situation remains contained, and officers are working to make sure it ends peacefully.



A police standoff took place in a Southfield neighborhood Friday afternoon after officials say a man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

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Southfield Police were stationed in a neighborhood near 11 Mile and Lahser, with SWAT on scene. Officials told FOX 2 that this all stemmed from a phone call from an older man inside the home who was experiencing a mental health crisis before hanging up. About 30 minutes later, his wife called police and reported the same concerns, adding that the man was armed with a handgun.

For hours, police attempted to get the man safely outside the home. Officials say the man has physical challenges in addition to the reported mental health concerns. Officers are prepared to take as much time as needed to bring the situation to a safe and peaceful conclusion.

Winchester Road, near Lahser and 11 Mile, has been blocked off as the situation continues.

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The man and his wife were the only people inside the home when the calls were made. He was reportedly speaking erratically and was not coherent.

Family members are now at the scene and have also been speaking with him by phone in an effort to get him to come out.

Police say the situation remains contained, and officers are working to make sure it ends peacefully.