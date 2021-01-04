Southfield police investigating shooting of 8-year-old girl, 20-year-old sibling in custody

Southfield police are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl that happened late Sunday night.

Police confirmed officers were looking into the incident, which happened at an apartment complex on 12 Mile near Northwestern Highway.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old in connection to the shooting.

12 North Apartments in Southfield

A press release from police said the shooting happened at approximately 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Twelve North Apartments, located at 25701 12 Mile Road.

The individual arrested is a sibling of the victim.

Police plan to bring the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office Monday for possible charges

At last check, the girl was in critical condition after being struck in the head.

She underwent surgery after being transported to a hospital

This is a breaking news story. Check back with FOX 2 later for more details