Southfield Police investigating sexual assault at Lawrence Tech University

By Camille Amiri and Fox 2 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman a Lawrence Tech University.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A student says he is in disbelief after hearing that Southfield Police are investigating a sexual assault at Lawerence Tech University.

According to police, a man forcibly touched a woman behind trailers near the school's athletic field.

"It sounds very dangerous to go behind any kind of object where nobody can see you, says Mardel Myers, concerned citizen.

Police say the woman ran away and flagged down campus police after the assault.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his early 20s, 5'9 to 6'0 tall, 160 to 175 pounds. They say he might have a tattoo on his left arm.