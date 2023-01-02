Southfield police look for missing Bailee Franklin, 15, gone nearly a week

article

Southfield police is asking the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl missing nearly a week.

Bailee Dai Franklin left her job voluntarily at 3 p.m. on Dec. 27 and has not returned home, police say.

Bailee is described as a Black female with brown eyes, black hair, and medium complexion, standing 5 feet, 5 inches, weighing 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, black plastic Ugg boots, and a gray hooded North Face parka.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bailee Franklin is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.