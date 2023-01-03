Southfield police looking for 15-year-old girl who ran away a week ago

article

A 15-year-old girl has been missing for almost a week after running away from her Southfield home, police said.

Deasia Williams, 15, left home on Dec. 28, 2022. Her family said they haven't heard from her since that day, which isn't typical of her.

Williams was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweater, black Nike pants, and gray and white Jordan shows. She is Black and has a thin build. She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has long and straight red and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-796-5500 and refer to case number 22-43446.