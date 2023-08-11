Southfield Police say truck train red light, crashed into SMART bus Friday morning

Police in Southfield said a truck driver who ran a red light and hit SMART bus on Friday is in critical condition and two others are hospitalized.

According to Southfield Police, just after 7 a.m. on Friday, they were called to the crash near 9 Mile and Southfield Road involving a SMART bus and a pickup truck.

Southfield Police said the yellow pickup truck is believed to have ran a red light and hit the side of the bus.

When police arrived, they said the driver was trapped in the truck and had to be extricated. The driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the bus and a passenger were also hospitalized but the severity of their injuries are not known.

The investigation is still ongoing and the intersection is closed Friday morning for an investigation.