Southfield police search for 10-month-old baby believed to be with non-custodial father

article

Southfield police are looking for a missing baby believed to be with her father, who does not have custody of her.

Tru Jones was given to her biological father Jaden Cathey in late January. Since then, the 10-month-old's mother has been granted full custody of her. However, police and the family have been unable to find Tru or Cathey.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tru or her father is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.