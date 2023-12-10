Southfield police seeking missing 17-year-old girl

article

Jonirah Williams-Spikes has been missing since about 5 p.m. Dec. 9, according to Southfield police.

The girl is believed to be "voluntarily missing," and could be in Detroit, according to her family.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 270 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jonirah Williams-Spikes is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.