West Bloomfield nanny charged in child sexual abuse case

The Brief A West Bloomfield nanny was charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a child. Police say the victim’s mother found the nanny using the website Sittercity.com.



An investigation is underway after a nanny from West Bloomfield was charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a child.

Big picture view:

West Bloomfield police are investigating allegations of criminal sexual conduct against a minor. Investigators say the suspect was the child’s nanny, 58-year-old Michael Allen Bank.

"Mr. Bank is currently being lodged at the Oakland County Jail," said Chief Dale Young. "He was charged with four different counts of criminal sexual conduct. The first three counts were criminal sexual conduct in the first degree."

Police say the victim’s mother found the nanny using the website Sittercity.com.

"It’s still early in the investigation, so we don’t know what exactly the site may have played in this particular investigation," Young said.

The child is from Washtenaw County, but police believe the alleged criminal activity took place at the West Bloomfield home where Bank lived.

"While we were there, we collected numerous electronic devices that needed forensic analysis," Young said. "We’re starting to get results back, and we believe there may be several additional minor victims, though the investigation is not yet complete."

What they're saying:

FOX 2 reached out to Sittercity, which provided a statement that reads in part:

"While Sittercity does not employ or recommend caregivers, we actively leverage tools and resources to screen and monitor caregivers. We also encourage users to conduct background checks and verify credentials immediately prior to hiring a caregiver to ensure they have the most current information on that caregiver."