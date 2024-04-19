Southfield police locate missing 62-year-old with closed head wound

UPDATE: John Frank was located safe on April 19.



The Southfield Police Department seeks the public's help to find John Frank, 62.

Frank is considered "voluntarily" missing but has a closed head wound and needs daily medication that he does not have with him.

He is described as black, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing about 221 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Frank was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, black shoes, and a blue hat.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of John Frank is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.