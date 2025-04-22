Southfield Police Chief to give update on gas station stabbing death

article

The Brief Gregory Clark, 66, is charged stabbing and killing a friend after a fight at a Southfield gas station. Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren will speak during a press conference on Tuesday. Clark is charged with manslaughter, punishable by 15 years in prison if convicted.



A 66-year-old Detroit man is facing manslaughter charges after Southfield Police said he stabbed and killed a friend during a fight at a gas station earlier this month.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren will speak during an update at 10:30. In a release, Southfield Police said they will release the 911 call, bodycam footage, and more images from the arrest of the suspect.

Gregory Clark, 66, was charged last week with stabbing the victim in the chest on April 12. The victim was later pronounced dead at Providence Southfield Hospital.

The victim's family identified Clark and said the two men were friends.

Clark turned himself into police four days later.

"Arguments happen," said Prosecutor McDonald. "But the addition of a deadly weapon can turn an argument into a tragedy."

Clark was charged last week with manslaughter, punishable by 15 years in prison if convicted.

Barren is expected to speak at 10:30 in Southfield. We'll stream it live on this page when it begins.