66-year-old man charged in fatal stabbing outside Southfield gas station

A 66-year-old man has been officially charged Monday in a fatal stabbing at a Southfield gas station.

The backstory:

Gregory Anthony Clark, of Detroit, allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest during a fight outside the BP at Eight Mile and Lahser on April 12. The victim was later pronounced dead at Providence Southfield Hospital.

Clark was charged with manslaughter against the victim, who is described as a friend according to the second man's family. Relatives of the victim identified Clark to investigators using video evidence.

Manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Clark turned himself into law enforcement on April 16, four days after the stabbing.

"Arguments happen," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "But the addition of a deadly weapon can turn an argument into a tragedy."

The Source: Information for this report is from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.



