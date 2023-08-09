Southfield shooting over rent payment leads to arrest in front of FOX 2

A brief police chase in Southfield came to an end just steps away from the FOX 2 studios' front door as two suspects to have been involved in a shooting were taken into custody.

The chase started as police were called to a shooting a few miles away from the station that police said was all about an argument involving rent.

"When you go back to what started all this what I learned is that it was an argument over rent," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren.

As police were responding to the call of gunshots, Barren said a second call came in and involved a Dodge Charger.

"A second call came in that it was shots fired and a red Charger with accident damage was leaving the scene at a high rate of speed," Barren said.

Police responded to the calls and followed the Charger for a brief chase, before getting it to come to a stop in front of the FOX 2 TV station on Nine Mile.

"There were three males one female inside that vehicle and we did recover a handgun as well," Barren said.

Police are unsure if the gun used in the shooting was in the Charger and are still questioning those arrested, one of whom has had previous trouble with the law.

"We do have everyone detained as we try to conduct our investigation here at this scene and a second scene at Fairfax to determine what happened who had weapons and who fired those weapons," Barren said. "I do know there is one person that does have probation."