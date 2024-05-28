Southfield's Capri Pizza closing after this week

article

After more than six decades of serving up pizzas, Southfield's Capri Pizza is closing.

The pizzeria on Greenfield announced over the weekend that it would close June 2.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of Capri," the restaurant wrote on Facebook, an announcement that crushed those who love the pizza place. Fans recalled memories of working at the pizza shop when they were younger and eating Capri's food for years.

In addition to pizza, Capi's menu includes wings, salads, sweets, and more. The restaurant also houses a ZaBot, a 24-hour pizza machine, in the parking lot.

A reason for the closure was not shared. New owners took over the pizza shop in April 2021.