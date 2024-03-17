Southgate drunk driver kills two, injures three



A drunk driver driving in the southbound lanes on northbound Allen Road in Southgate hit another car head on and killed a 44-year-old female backseat passenger. Another female also in the rear seat was injured. She was over two months pregnant and lost her fetus as a result of the crash.

"Unfortunately, she woke up today in the hospital, lost her baby and lost her mom," said Detective Sergeant Nathan Muszynski.

Also injured in the crash is a three-year-old female who was in a child seat. She has two broken clavicles. The 31-year-old male who was driving the car is injured and hospitalized, along with a 52-year-old front seat passenger who is hospitalized and suffering from a spinal fracture.

The driver who caused the crash was arrested on OWI charges and may be facing additional charges.

Muszynski added, "If you want to go have fun, have fun. But it's your responsibility to get home safe and getting behind the wheel of a car and drive home intoxicated is selfish and foolish."