Southgate man shoots neighbor, stabs dog to death over noise dispute

An ongoing neighbor dispute in Southgate led to a man shooting his neighbor and stabbing his dog to death late Wednesday, police said.

Police were called to Kerr near Northland and Fort around 10 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering three gunshot wounds. He is currently listed as stable at a hospital. The man's dog was dead after being stabbed by the same person who shot him.

That suspect, a man in his 60s, barricaded himself in his home across the street from the victim's house, and a standoff ensued for hours. Early Thursday, authorities finally got the man to surrender and took him into custody without further incident.

According to police, the suspect was drunk during the unprovoked shooting that seemed to be the result of an ongoing dispute between the pair. The victim was inside his own home when he was shot.

In addition to shooting his neighbor, police said the suspect pulled a gun on his wife earlier Wednesday.

"Allegedly he pulled a firearm out on her, and then she fled the home and then went to the city of Dearborn where another FA, felonious assault, had occurred," said Joe Marsh, the director of Southgate Public Safety.