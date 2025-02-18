Southwest Detroit flooding resources and how to help those impacted

The Brief Residents impacted by Southwest Detroit flooding can get help with housing, transportation, and more by calling 313-774-5261. Also, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) and DWSD will be repairing the damage and paying for any losses not covered by insurance. Clothing, blankets, and food are being collected for flooding victims.



The water is receding now, but Southwest Detroit residents impacted by Monday's flooding need help.

A break in a 54-inch water main sent water spewing into the streets for blocks, with that water making its way into homes and filling basements with water.

Help for flooding victims

Numerous resources are available for people impacted by the flooding.

Housing help

Residents impacted by the flooding can call the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) Emergency Line at 313-774-5261.

This line will help people in need of temporary housing or those who experienced damage from the flooding.

Mayor Mike Duggan said the city has arranged for families who cannot stay in their homes due to lack of heat, electricity, or water to stay in a hotel. The city will also be providing the hotel guests with food.

Respite centers

The Patton Recreation Center at 2301 Woodmere and Kemeny Recreation Center at 2260 S. Fort are both open for residents who need a place to warm up or rest.

Flooding repairs

Duggan said the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) and DWSD will be repairing the damage and paying for any losses not covered by insurance since the flooding was due to an infrastructure failure. This will include replacing damaged appliances and personal belongings.

Flooding victims should report damages to the DWSD hotline.

Transportation help

Residents who lost their vehicles in the flooding can also get help with transportation by calling the hotline.

Pet help

Hotels can accommodate pets, but if your pets are too large to stay in a hotel, contact Detroit Animal Care and Control at 313-922-6347 to find help. DACC will pick up the animal and care for it until the owners can return home.

To access all of these resources, call 313-774-5261.

How to help

Donations are being collected for those impacted.

The Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation is collecting blankets, warm clothing, pet supplies, dry goods, and toiletries for flood victims.

Drop off donations at 1211 Trumbull in Detroit.

Donations of clothing, blankets, non-perishable food, and water can also be brought to the Patton and Kemeny rec centers, Detroit City Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero said.

Southwest Detroit residents woke up Monday to flooding after a GLWA main broke.

The backstory:

The water flowing from the area of N. Green and Rowan streets stretched for blocks, with streets off of Regular and off of Beard all dealing with flooding. In addition to the roads, the water made its way into basements, with some waking up to several feet of water in their homes.

Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) Director Gary Brown said at least a square mile was impacted by this break. In some areas, the water rose to nearly the roofs of vehicles parked in the road.

See photos of the flooding in the gallery below:

"I've been running DWSD for 10 years now, and we've never had a water main break this large in a densely populated neighborhood," Brown said.

Crews were able to isolate the the break Monday and get the water to go down, but now residents in the area are left with a mess.

Duggan said during a press conference Monday afternoon that the city was working with contractors to start cleaning up homes as soon as possible.