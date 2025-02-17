Water main break leaves Southwest Detroit neighborhood underwater

The Brief A water main break in the area of N. Green and Rowan is flooding Southwest Detroit streets. In some areas, the water is nearly to the top of vehicles. First responders are helping residents who are stuck.



Several streets are underwater Monday morning in Southwest Detroit due to a water main break.

Residents are waking up to vehicles stuck in icy water, toppled trash cans, and floating garbage bags after the main break sent water flowing through the neighborhood. In some areas, vehicles are nearly completely covered by water.

"We've never seen anything like this before," said Ruben Rodriquez, who wasn't able to get to his home due to the flooding. "It's just a wait and see to see what happens at the moment."

Image 1 of 7 ▼

The water flowing from the area of N. Green and Rowan streets stretches for blocks, with streets off of Regular and off of Beard all dealing with flooding. In addition to the roads, the water is making its way into basements, with some waking up to several feet of water in their homes.

"It just keeps going up and up," Rodriquez said.

First responders have been helping trapped residents, including a person who was stuck on the the roof of a vehicle that was almost completely submerged.

If you see a flooded street, do not drive through it.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates on the flooding.