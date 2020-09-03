Special Olympics goes digital with Virtual Fall Games

While many athletes are sitting the fall out in the wake of the pandemic, Special Olympic athletes are still gearing up to compete -- this time from home.

In a normal year, the Special Olympics typically bring thousands of people across Michigan together to compete. This year they’re getting a whole new look.

“This is a chance for you to, within the safety of your home, your neighborhood, wherever you are comfortable and safe, to come out and compete in the games,” said Aaron Mills with Special Olympics Michigan.

The Special Olympics of Michigan is hosting the Virtual Fall Games this October. Athletes will compete in events including cycling, golf, and fitness from home and send in videos.

Events were canceled across the world in the wake of the pandemic, but this group felt it was important to make this work.

“We want to keep everybody active. We want to make sure that our athletes are staying fit, staying happy - both emotionally and physically,” Mills said.

For many athletes, the staying home part is critical.

“A lot of them are falling into that high-risk category where they might be more prone to the effects of COVID-19,” Mills said.

The games aren’t just for Special Olympic athletes. Their Unified Sports program gives everyone a chance to compete -- together.

“If you don’t have an intellectual disability and you want to take part in the games, come on in and sign up because we are going to partner you -- if you need it -- along with a Special Olympics athlete from somewhere across the state,” Mills said.

The event will culminate in a three-day online celebration, featuring an Opening Ceremony and a SportsCenter-like highlight show.

Courtesy: Special Olympics Michigan

"They’ve already overcome so much in everyday life. To throw this in their way of having to compete from home --that’s just one more thing they’ve got to overcome, right? If anyone’s going to do that, it’s going to be our Special Olympics athletes,” Mills said.

The games begin September 25. Registration is open now, click here for more information. The Virtual Fall Games are presented by Real Estate One Charitable Foundation.