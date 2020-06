A barricaded gunman is locked inside a home on Toepher Rd in Warren.

Around 9:00 a.m. this morning in the 7200 block of Toepher Rd a gunman fired shots into a home across the street then ran back inside.

Commisioner Bill Dwyer says there's two people inside the home and a Special Response Team is out on scene negotiationg.

Dwyer says no one has been injured.

