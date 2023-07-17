Speeding Detroit driver dies after going airborne on Lodge Freeway exit

article

A speeding driver died after he couldn't make the turn while getting off the Lodge Freeway early Monday in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said the 31-year-old Detroit man was taking the exit to Wyoming from the southbound side of the freeway around 3:40 a.m. However, he went straight instead.

The SUV went airborne over the ramp from Wyoming back onto the freeway and struck the embankment on the right side of the ramp.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. No one else was in the SUV, and no other vehicles were involved.

"This is another example where risky driving behaviors cost someone their life," MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw said. "Speed, following too close, and distracted driving are the causes of too many preventable crashes."