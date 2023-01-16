Speeding driver caught with loaded pistol on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A resident from Warren was arrested by MIchigan State Police after being caught in possession of a handgun while driving.
The 31-year-old man admitted to having a loaded firearm under his passenger seat, state police said.
The arrest happened during an early morning traffic stop Sunday at around 6 a.m. According to a Twitter post from state police, the driver was on I-696 traveling eastbound at speeds around 115 mph.
The driver was in a 70 mph zone.
After he was pulled over, police said the driver revealed to owning a gun. Further investigation revealed the individual did not have a concealed pistol license.
Police arrested the driver and seized the gun.