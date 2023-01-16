Speeding driver caught with loaded pistol on I-696

article

A resident from Warren was arrested by MIchigan State Police after being caught in possession of a handgun while driving.

The 31-year-old man admitted to having a loaded firearm under his passenger seat, state police said.

The arrest happened during an early morning traffic stop Sunday at around 6 a.m. According to a Twitter post from state police, the driver was on I-696 traveling eastbound at speeds around 115 mph.

The driver was in a 70 mph zone.

MORE: 5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.

After he was pulled over, police said the driver revealed to owning a gun. Further investigation revealed the individual did not have a concealed pistol license.

Police arrested the driver and seized the gun.