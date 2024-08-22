Speeding driver plows into front end of Detroit house, flees scene

A car speeding down Van Dyke, near Gratiot, on Detroit’s east side was captured on video crashing into a house, taking out its entire front end.

"Came across here like boom!" said Donna Elsberry, who had large chunks knocked out of her home. "It was just a bad scene. It was really bad."

The driver fled the scene.

Elsberry was out of town when the crash occurred, but she was able to see it on video captured by her home security system after her neighbor called to inform her about the damage.

"I was devastated because I wasn’t even gone 36 hours," she told FOX 2. "I’m on a fixed income. I work too hard to come back to this. Now I got to struggle and deal with the insurance company."

Elsberry is left trying to figure out how to clean up this mess.

"Somebody saw something," she said. "It's just – nobody is talking."

And to make matters worse, since the crash, Elsberry says people have tried breaking into her home and swiping metal parts from the wreckage.

"I don’t need no strags to be coming here late at night," Elsberry said. "They’ve been coming here when I’m asleep – picking up certain things. I don’t need to be dealing with that."

The homeowner is working with police on the investigation, all while hoping the driver is held responsible.

"When you can come from wherever you come from and mess up somebody else’s property, you ought to be ashamed of yourself," Elsberry said. "I’m going to say let your conscious be your guide, because maybe you may not get caught this time, but it’s always the next."