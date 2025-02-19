Speeding driver seriously injured after rear-ending pickup truck in Ann Arbor

article

Police say a woman was speeding when she slammed into a pickup truck Tuesday in Ann Arbor.

The 38-year-old Ann Arbor woman was driving on Ellsworth west of Platt just after 1:15 p.m. when she rear-ended a truck. The force of the crash was so hard that the woman's sedan became lodged under the pickup. This caused the truck to lose control and hit a utility pole, police said.

The woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries to her head. The driver of the pickup, a 23-year-old Dexter man, and his passenger, a 22-year-old man also from Dexter, suffered minor injuries.