Speeding driver's crash kills 2 sibling children after fleeing previous accident on Detroit's east side

The driver has been arrested in a fatal crash that killed two toddlers on Detroit's east side Thursday night.

At the site of the crash today is a makeshift memorial honoring toddlers Nova and her brother Noah killed in a car crash.

"It was a mess down there, it was a mess," said witness Tyrone Reed.

It happened at the intersection of Agnes and Field. Investigators say the car the children were inside a speeding Nissan Versa that ran a stop sign and then crashed into a GMC Acadia.

Before the fatal crash, investigators say the driver of the Nissan had taken off from a previous accident.

Everyone involved in the crash at Agnes and Field were taken to area hospitals.

"A lot of police, EMS and little babies lying on the side right there," said Reed. "Just by looking at the little babies I couldn't take it."

Police arrested a 23-year-old woman from Ohio. Authorities say she was driving the Nissan that little Nova and Noah were riding in. Their older sister Noelle was also in the car. She was last listed in critical condition.

Police aren't saying how or if the woman is related to the children. There were two other adults in the car.

"All I can say is that God and karma is going to come, she is going to have to answer to God," said Rachel, a family friend. "I would not want to be in that situation."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money for the children’s' funerals. CLICK HERE to donate.

"Those babies had so much going for themselves," Rachel said. "They were so lovable."