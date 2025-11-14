Speeding Lodge ramp driver goes airborne, lands upside down on truck

The Brief A Detroit man was nearly killed after losing control of his Kia exiting the Lodge Thursday night. The driver went through a freeway fence, went airborne and landed upside down on a Dodge Ram. The Kia driver was partially ejected and had to be cut free.



A Detroit man is lucky to be alive after a wild crash on the entrance ramp from southbound M-10 late Thursday night.

The backstory:

At about 11:40 p.m. the speeding 36-year-old Kia driver was exiting the Lodge to Wyoming when he crashed through the freeway fencing, went airborne and overturned on top of a Dodge Ram truck at 11:40 p.m., Michigan State Police said.

The driver was partially ejected, according to Michigan State Police, and pinned between the Ram and his vehicle. Detroit Fire responders had to cut the driver free from between the vehicles, MSP said in a post on X.

The driver suffered serious injuries and transported to a nearby hospital. The Ram driver was not injured.

MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw said the incident should serve as a reminder that excessive speeding is dangerous.

"It is even more dangerous on freeway ramps," he said. "Make sure you follow the speed on the yellow warning signs."