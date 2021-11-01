Speeding teen dies after crash on Michigan Avenue in Pittsfield Township

A 17-year-old from Milan died Monday after he hit another vehicle while speeding in Pittsfield Township, police said.

According to police, the teen was headed east on Michigan Avenue when he crossed the centerline east of Campbell just after midnight. He hit a vehicle traveling west head-on.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 34-year-old Saline woman, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Toxicology results are pending.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Pittsfield Township police at the confidential TIP line at 734-822-4958 or the front desk at 734-822-4911.