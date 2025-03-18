Spelling error on Shelby Township police banners grab attention

The Brief Shelby Township police banners hanging around town have an extra ‘e’ in the word department. City officials are taking the gaffe in stride good-naturedly. Sponsorship money from area businesses paid for the banners, so no tax money was used.



The Shelby Township Police Department celebrated its open house with a new banner.

But wait a minute. The spelling is off: "Shelby Township Police Departement."

"There seems to be a lot of letters in the word department," said one resident.

Big picture view:

"We seem to do things our way in Shelby Township, so I’m not going be hard on whoever misspelled it, let’s just fix it," said Stan Grot, township clerk.

The banners have been up since January, and the sponsors paid for advertising various events in Shelby Township. And no tax dollars were used for the, ahem, extra letter.

Township Supervisor Rick Stathakis quipped that this is actually a good thing.

"There’s a company that goes out and actually does all this for free," he said. "They actually sell advertising, and we don’t even get involved. And I love this company because they figured out if you misspell one word, we get all kinds of publicity."

Not sure if they have a spelling class - here in the Shelby Township school. But the township is changing its policies.

FOX 2: "Will you spell check next time?"

"We are now yeah, we will now," Stathakis said. "But anyway, thank you so much for bringing this your attention."