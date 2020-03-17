Spend your quarantine on the couch with a foster dog from Detroit Dog Rescue

With their volunteer program shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, Detroit Dog Rescue is asking you to open your home to a foster dog in need.

“We help during natural disasters - we’re prepared for floods and tornadoes, what happens when you don't have the people?" said Kristina Rinaldi, executive director.

The volunteers are gone and only a few people are allowed into their shelter, but what about the roughly 80 dogs that need to be cared for?

“What we're struggling with is trying to get dogs into foster homes as soon as possible,” Rinaldi said.

She says they have about 80 dogs, mostly adult and mostly larger breed, that need foster homes because their skeleton staff of eight people isn't enough.

“If you can't adopt a dog we understand but you can still have a dog in your home right now and we have plenty of dogs waiting to go to a home,” she said. “These dogs are really looking for some love and attention and it’s a great way to give back and feel good during such a scary time."

Rinaldi says each dog has been screened to make sure they're safe to bring home.

"Dogs are not carrying COVID-19, they are not spreading COVID-19,” she said.

Rinaldi says she understands that with kids out of school and so many people out of work or working from home, many of us are already getting a bit stir-crazy.

"I think everybody is starting to get depressed right now. There’s a lot of unknown, there's a lot of uncertainty and it’s hard to stay in our homes. Bring a dog into your home, take them out in the yard. It’s still safe to take them for a walk,” she said.

With each foster, Rinaldi says medical cares and supplies are included and you can foster one of these guys as long as you'd like -- from one week to six months. Maybe a little furry friend will help you get through this quarantine.

“We have some of the best couch companions that you can possibly find. They love daytime shows, they're great with Netflix. So anything, all those important things you need while we're on lockdown - Detroit Rescue dogs got it,” she said.

For more information on fostering or to donate to DDR, visit https://detroitdogrescue.com.