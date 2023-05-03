Spike in flu cases closes Detroit school

It's no longer peak flu season, but the illness has still closed a Detroit school.

Marcus Garvey Academy is closed until next week as an environmental cleaning crew cleans the building.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District released a statement, which reads in part:

"This week, the school has experienced an unusually high rate of flu-like symptoms including student fevers, and vomiting, namely at the early grade levels. We have been actively communicating with the Detroit Health Department about these cases, and we have mutually agreed that the best course of action right now is to close the school until Monday."

Pediatrician Kevin Dazy says an outbreak of the magnitude that the school has is rare at this time of year.

"Definitely at this point in the year. This is unusual that we’re seeing flu. That said, you can see flu any time of year," he said. "Flu Season this year, hit in that December, January time period. It was really busy for us. We saw a lot of flu cases and a lot of sick kids."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported two flu-related pediatric deaths this week. There have been 145 flu-related child deaths total this season.

While the peak of flu season is December to February, the virus can linger until May.

"I don’t think it is necessarily surprising, but it is a reminder that we always have to be washing our hands. Be careful about reporting symptoms our kids might have so that it’s not spreading rapidly from child to child," Dazy said.