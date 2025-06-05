Spirit Airlines plane evacuated at Detroit Metro Airport after bomb threat

The Brief A bomb threat directed at a Spirit Airlines plane led to an evacuation at Detroit Metro Airport on Thursday morning. Passengers were transported to the Evans Terminal after the evacuation. . Sources said K-9s were searching the plane for explosives.



All passengers were ordered off a Spirit Airlines plane at Detroit Metro Airport on Thursday after a bomb threat.

Sources told FOX 2 that the threat was made around 7 a.m. as passengers were awaiting takeoff to head to Los Angeles.

What we know:

According to officials with the airport, passengers were evacuated from the plane and transported to the Evans Terminal after the threat. Sources said K-9s were searching the plane for explosives, and all passengers had to go through additional screenings.

Witness Ray Piasecki was driving by the airport when he saw the plane surrounded by emergency vehicles.

"Everybody was just scurrying about," he said, noting that he didn't see the passengers being evacuated. "I didn't know it was a bomb threat."

An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if anything suspicious was found when the plane was searched.

What they're saying:

Spirit Airlines released a statement about the incident:

"Law enforcement was requested to meet Spirit Airlines flight 2145 (DTW-LAX) prior to departure from Detroit (DTW) due to a potential security issue. The aircraft taxied to a remote location, and Guests were safely deplaned and transported back to the terminal. The Guests were rescreened, and the aircraft was inspected and cleared by law enforcement. The safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority, and we are working to get our Guests to their destination as soon as possible. Further questions should be directed to law enforcement."