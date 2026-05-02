Spirit Airlines shuts down operations, all flights canceled

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The Brief Spirit Airlines has ceased operations immediately, canceling all flights and shutting down customer service. The airline faced years of financial struggles, including two bankruptcy filings and rising fuel costs.



Spirit Airlines announced just after midnight Saturday that it is shutting down operations, potentially leaving thousands of passengers stranded and scrambling to find alternative flights.

What we know:

"It is with great disappointment that on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately," the low-cost carrier said in a statement posted on its website.

All Spirit Airlines flights have been canceled, and customer service is no longer available.

"We are proud of the impact of our ultra-low-cost model on the industry over the last 34 years and had hoped to serve our guests for many years to come," the company said.

The backstory:

Spirit has struggled with financial losses for years. The airline filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2024 and again in August 2025. Rising jet fuel costs tied to the Iran conflict further strained operations, and creditors earlier this month raised concerns about the airline’s long-term viability, suggesting it could be forced to sell assets and cease operations.

The airline’s relatively young fleet made it an attractive acquisition target. However, previous buyout attempts from budget rivals, including JetBlue Airways and Frontier Airlines, were unsuccessful both before and during its first bankruptcy.

President Donald Trump had weighed a taxpayer-funded takeover of the airline, with plans to resell it after oil prices declined.

The White House has pointed to earlier regulatory actions during the administration of former President Joe Biden. In 2023, the Justice Department sued to block JetBlue’s $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit. A federal judge later halted the merger, citing concerns it would lead to higher airfares.

Local perspective:

FOX 2’s Scott Wolchek is reporting live from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport with the latest.

FOX 2 will continue to update this developing story.