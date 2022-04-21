Spring events could bring rise in Covid cases, say health officials

Health officials are warning of spring events like proms, graduations and Memorial Day events that could lead to a rise in Covid cases.

"Numbers are much better than they were before but we have seen a slight uptick in our cases compared to the previous weeks," said Dr. Justin Skrzynski, Beaumont.

As hospitals in southeast Michigan continue to track COVID cases, state officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services believe that uptick in cases is expected to rise through May.

"Right now we’re at a point where people need to make smart, educated choices on their own on an individual level," he said.

State officials want Michiganders to participate in best practices and that means having a mask available at all times, and over-the-counter test kits on hand.

|State officials want residents to test ahead of group celebrations and gatherings.

"Definitely getting checked out getting tested because you never know someone to have it and not even know," said Kenya Daniels of Oak Park.

MDHHS also wants you to talk to your doctor ahead of time to find out if you qualify for treatments if you are infected.

"People hear about this Covid pill, Paxlovid," Dr. Skrzynski said. "One of the important things about that for instance, is that it has to be done within the first few days of infection."

Part of spring and summertime fun also includes travel for many families. Medical experts believe wearing a mask is beneficial when you are in close proximity to others.

"In that enclosed space no matter how good the air filtration system is, for everyone to be masked," he said.

And although Covid cases may increase, officials believe the number of people hospitalized with Covid will not rise significantly because of the number of people who are vaccinated.

Medical professionals encourage those who are not vaccinated to stop waiting.

"It is still one of the best tools, probably be best tool that we have, in terms of preventing hospitalizations and deaths," he said.

