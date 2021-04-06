Spring Nibbles & Notes with Chef Kelli and Two Unique

It's time to celebrate spring! Join Chef Kelli at Spring Nibbles and Notes, a virtual small plates and wine experience to benefit Accent Pontiac's social change through music program in Pontiac, MI.

The evening will be hosted by chef Kelli Lewton, owner of Two Unique Caterers, who will prepare several spring-themed small plate dishes. Two Unique Caterers will offer a meal kit for purchase and delivery or pick up so you can enjoy a deliciously prepared meal while Kelli does all the cooking! Also featured will be local Wine Expert Ryan Clifford who will pair delectable wines to Kelli's dishes. Ryan's recommended wines are also available to purchase. The celebration will be highlighted by a musical performance featuring the talents of Accent Pontiac students.

Tickets for the Virtual Cooking and Wine Event are $50. Meal kits, designed to serve four people, can be picked up at Two Unique Catering in Royal Oak or delivered for a fee. Cooking recipes will be sent prior to the event if you choose to cook alongside Kelli. 10% of all food kits will be donated to Accent Pontiac.

Plus you can win a special Mother's Day Basket valued at $800!

Accent Pontiac's mission is to strengthen Pontiac's youth and community through equitable access to intensive and consistent music making. Help us raise $10,000 to support Accent Pontiac's in-school and after-school music education programming, an integral part of our student's lives. To sponsor this one-of-a-kind opportunity, contact Mary Ann Mohring at mmohring@accentpontiac.org or complete the Nibbles and Notes Sponsorship Form.

Ahed of the event, Chef Kelli gave us a taste of her special menu and shared it with you, too! Watch her put it together in the video above and give it a shot yourself with the recipe here.