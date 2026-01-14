Experts weigh in on Ford autoworker suspension after incident with President Trump

The Brief Video from inside the Ford Rouge complex in Dearborn appeared to show President Donald Trump flipping off a worker who yelled at him. According to reports, it sounds like the worker yelled "pedophile protector" toward Trump, prompting the obscene response.



Money is being raised for the autoworker who was suspended from his job at Ford after getting into a heated back and forth with President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, video from inside the Ford Rouge complex in Dearborn showed President Trump apparently flipping off a worker and swearing after the worker, identified as 40-year-old T.J. Sabula, yelled at the president. The video was obtained by TMZ and according to reports, it sounds like the worker yelled "pedophile protector" toward Trump, who was on a catwalk.

"Trump is a blue-collar guy and you know he just responded the way you know a blue collar guy would I mean that’s Trump‘s first amendment right as well Trump‘s going a blue collar guy is a multi billionaire but he’s a builder like he’s a man of the people he really is," said Oakland County Republican Party Chair Vance Patrick.

Sabula worked 10 years at Ford but after this incident, he was suspended, likely without pay. However, a GoFundMe account supporting the worker and shared by Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib has reached nearly $1 million in donations.

"Guess what also happens people flipped the other guy off. We see what is here. It was tipped for that in its own way and you know he said something that he shouldn’t have said, and there was a reaction very strong reaction, which probably shouldn’t have occurred either," said employment law attorney Deborah Gordon.

Both experts agree that the autoworker may be suspended, but not lose his job and talk like this.

Trump's tour of the Dearborn Ford plant came before the president spoke in front of the Detroit Economic Club.

In his first visit to the club since last April, the president said he decided to stop at a Ford facility because the automaker assembles 80% of its vehicles domestically.

"I don't even think about the USMCA," he said. "I want Mexico and Canada to survive, but we don't need their product. We want cars built here. They are all doing "They just said their business is better than ever. They are doing around the clock, they are doing expansions they are building more plants in the United States because of tariffs," Trump said. "Before it only used to go three hours around the clock."

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. said the plant is expanding to 24-hour shifts, six days a week.