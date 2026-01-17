Detroit fire veteran who died after shift presumed line-of-duty death

article

The Brief Detroit firefighter Patrick Trout, 47, died at his home hours after completing an overnight shift earlier this month. Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms said Trout’s death is considered a presumed line-of-duty death, pending the medical examiner’s final report. A fundraiser through The Yard Foundation has been established to support his family.



A Detroit Fire Department veteran who died at his home hours after completing a shift earlier this month is presumed to have died in the line of duty.

What we know:

Patrick Trout, 47, worked an overnight shift before going home, where he died suddenly on Monday, Jan. 5.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms announced at Trout’s funeral Monday that his death is considered a presumed line-of-duty death, pending the results of the medical examiner’s final report, according to a Detroit Fire Department spokesperson. The spokesperson said the classification is new for the department and is based on information indicating Trout may have suffered injuries during a fire in the shift prior to his death.

What they're saying:

The Detroit Fire Department shared a message about his death on social media saying:

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Firefighter Patrick Trout.

A proud member of Squad 4, Firefighter Trout was known for his compassion, service and sense of humor. His dedication to this department and the people of Detroit will never be forgotten.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, son, loved ones, and his brothers and sisters here in the Detroit Fire Department during this difficult time."

Washington Township rig dressed up as the Memorial Rig drives by. (Detroit Fire Department)

The backstory:

Trout was a senior firefighter assigned to Squad 4 and had served with the department for more than 11 years. He was also a decorated retired U.S. Army sergeant who previously served in the National Guard and Army Reserve.

Trout is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their son, Jackson.

(Detroit Fire Department)

What you can do:

A fundraiser through The Yard Foundation has been established to support his family.