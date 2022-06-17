St. Clair man arrested for soliciting 14-year-old for sex online in Florida sting

A Michigan man from St. Clair was arrested in an undercover sting of suspected child predators in Florida.

Roger Dennis Fleury was charged with soliciting, grooming, and sending explicit pictures and videos to an undercover detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl in Florida.

"Well, Roger buddy, welcome to Florida," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "And he told her, 'I can't resist how young you are.'"

Twelve suspects were arrested from around the country as part of Sheriff Judd's - Operation Child Protector II - a two-week undercover investigation focusing on online solicitation of minors.

"We understand that criminals don't come and go according to city limits, and county limits," Judd said. "And neither does Polk, and neither does support services from the sheriff services."

Fleury allegedly sent the account he thought was a 14-year-old, naked pictures and links to porn videos - then he instructed "her" how to delete them from her phone.

"We are all the time looking for these deviants," he said.

Fleury has got a past criminal history which includes arrests in Minnesota, Kentucky, Tennessee, as well as here in Michigan. Fleury was arrested on six felony charges.

He's currently in the Saint Clair county jail awaiting extradition to Florida.

"It's not going to be a vacation, unless you consider the state prison an extended stay resort," said Judd.

GO HERE for parent resources on how to talk to kids about online safety.

Roger Dennis Fleury



