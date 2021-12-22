St. Clair man is first in Mich to receive novel cancer treatment GammaTile

A cancer patient at Henry Ford with a recurring brain tumor is the first person in Michigan to receive an implanted device as treatment.

41-year-old Thomas Groves II from St. Clair received surgically targeted radiation therapy called GammaTile Therapy. Groves said he hopes this can lead to a medical breakthrough ultimately helping many.

He has had three cancerous tumor recurrences since his initial diagnosis with brain cancer in 2018. This medical procedure was done on Nov. 19.

The targeted radiation will reduce radiation exposure in unaffected parts of the brain as much as possible. Groves has hope for the future as he makes plans with his 16-year-old son and fiancée.

"Never, never give up. Never lose hope," said Groves.

GammaTile has been FDA approved for use on the brain for the last 18 months.