St. Clair Shores childcare worker charged with abusing 10-month-old infant

The Brief A St. Clair Shores childcare worker is charged with two counts of child abuse that left an infant badly bruised. Samantha Franz was charged with one count of second degree and fourth degree child abuse, respectively. Franz was caring for a 10-month-old infant at the time, where the alleged incidents of abuse were captured on video.



A childcare worker accused of abusing an infant, faces up to 11 years in prison.

Samantha Franz is charged with child abuse second degree and fourth degree of a 10-month-old infant she was caring for, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The backstory:

Franz was working as a childcare provider at the time in St. Clair Shores when a co-worker saw her being excessively rough with a child.

As a result, video footage was reviewed from March 31, 2025 and April 1, 2025 and allegedly revealed disturbing abuse.

"The video footage displays aggressive, forceful, rough, and abusive behavior by Franz upon the crying infant, which resulted in bruises to the infant’s arms," said the prosecutor's office in a release.

The St. Clair Shores police were then immediately contacted.

Franz was arraigned and a $5,000 personal bond was set.

"The safety and well-being of our children is our absolute top priority. These charges reflect our commitment to holding offenders accountable, and ensuring justice for our most vulnerable members, their families, and the community as a whole " said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Child abuse second degree carries a 10-year felony, while fourth degree is a one-year misdemeanor.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.



