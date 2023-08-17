article

If you're a bargain hunter looking for your next great deal, look no further than the St. Clair Shores City Wide Garage Sale this weekend.

The city-wide garage sale will be held on Aug. 19 and 20 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Over 820 houses will be participating in the garage sale, which gives you many chances to find those hidden treasures you've been looking for.

For more details, visit the St. Clair Shores City Wide Garage Sale Facebook page.

Garage sale safety tips: