St. Clair Shores city wide garage sale this weekend
ST. CLAIRE SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - If you're a bargain hunter looking for your next great deal, look no further than the St. Clair Shores City Wide Garage Sale this weekend.
The city-wide garage sale will be held on Aug. 19 and 20 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Over 820 houses will be participating in the garage sale, which gives you many chances to find those hidden treasures you've been looking for.
For more details, visit the St. Clair Shores City Wide Garage Sale Facebook page.
Garage sale safety tips:
- Acknowledge all shoppers.
- Be observant and alert.
- Place items with the highest value next to you.
- Do not allow shoppers inside your home.
- Do not answer any questions about alarm systems or home occupancy.
- Have a phone ready in case you need to report any suspicious behavior.
- Taking checks from strangers is not recommended.